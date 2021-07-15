National organization honors fallen Phenix City officer Chief Gail Green-Gilliam

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Every year Beyond The Call Of Duty travels across the honoring fallen officers.

The organization raises awareness for first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty. Beyond The Call Of Duty wll visit 194 departments across 84 days. Today they stopped in Harris County and Phenix City.

One of the officers honored was Assistant Chief Gail Green-Gilliam out of Phenix City.

Gilliam passed away last June from complications from COVID.

“I think it’s very important not to forget who these beautiful men an women are. They wore a uniform to serve their community to protect their community,” Jagrut Shah, CEO of Beyond The Call Of Duty.

Assistant Police Chief of Phenix City, George Staudinger was also in attendance.

“It was a huge loss to the department 33 years she was the veteran. She worked every division as a supervisor, every division as a supervisor so she was very well rounded,” said Staudinger.

This year they are honoring 339 officers across the United States.

