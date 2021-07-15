Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

National organization honors fallen Phenix City officer Chief Gail Green-Gilliam

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Every year Beyond The Call Of Duty travels across the honoring fallen officers.

The organization raises awareness for first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty. Beyond The Call Of Duty wll visit 194 departments across 84 days. Today they stopped in Harris County and Phenix City.

One of the officers honored was Assistant Chief Gail Green-Gilliam out of Phenix City.

Gilliam passed away last June from complications from COVID.

“I think it’s very important not to forget who these beautiful men an women are. They wore a uniform to serve their community to protect their community,” Jagrut Shah, CEO of Beyond The Call Of Duty.

Assistant Police Chief of Phenix City, George Staudinger was also in attendance.

“It was a huge loss to the department 33 years she was the veteran. She worked every division as a supervisor, every division as a supervisor so she was very well rounded,” said Staudinger.

This year they are honoring 339 officers across the United States.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Hwy. 280 Northbound @ Lee Rd. 86 reopens after crash
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

Latest News

ADOL urging patience after federal benefits ends
ADOL urging patience after federal benefits ends
Memorial service held for 8 kids killed in deadly crash in Alabama
Memorial service held for 8 kids killed in deadly crash in Alabama
School supplies
Clothes, school supplies, diapers, electronics among items in Alabama’s sales tax holiday
Balloon release vigil held for “Red” Barksdale in Columbus
Balloon release vigil held for “Red” Barksdale in Columbus