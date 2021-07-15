Business Break
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require COVID vaccinations for staff

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional will soon require hospital leaders, doctors, providers and new employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

”It’s important to consider that vaccination is a leading factor in patients and team members feeling safe within a healthcare setting, as shown by research we conducted. We are inspired by how our Piedmont team has stepped up to serve during the pandemic, and with this decision are proud to further Piedmont’s role as a leader in helping our communities achieve safety and well-being. As a healthcare organization, science underlies our fundamental purpose, and in this case, science has provided a clear path forward,” said Jessica Roberts, Piedmont Columbus Regional spokeswoman.

The vaccination requirement begins September 1.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

