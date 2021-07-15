Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Russell Co. police chase ends in arrest, deputy’s car damaged

44-year-old Mark Donaldson is facing charges after a police chase in Russell County.
44-year-old Mark Donaldson is facing charges after a police chase in Russell County.(Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A police chase in east Alabama ended with a deputy’s car damaged and a man arrested Wednesday night.

The suspect is 44-year-old Mark Donaldson. He has a past record of theft, according to authorities.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News leader 9 that this was a low-speed chase that never went above 50 miles per hour.

Sheriff Taylor says it started with a traffic violation by Donaldson. He’s facing the following charges: turn signal violation, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment.

The chase ended with a collision into a Russell County patrol car at Greenleaf Apartments on Stadium Drive in Phenix City. We’re told the deputy was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Hwy. 280 Northbound @ Lee Rd. 86 reopens after crash
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates elevator malfunction at Lee County Courthouse, sheriff’s deputy injured in fall
Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes
Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes

Latest News

Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Auburn police investigating reports of assault in Downtown Auburn
Auburn police investigating reports of assault in Downtown Auburn
Local Cuban family reacts to protests in Cuba
Local Cuban family reacts to protests in Cuba
Columbus residents and police expert weigh in on Hector Arreola case and settlement
Columbus residents and police expert weigh in on Hector Arreola case and settlement