Russell Co. police chase ends in arrest, deputy’s car damaged

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A police chase in east Alabama ended with a deputy’s car damaged and a man arrested Wednesday night.

The suspect is 44-year-old Mark Donaldson. He has a past record of theft, according to authorities.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News leader 9 that this was a low-speed chase that never went above 50 miles per hour.

Sheriff Taylor says it started with a traffic violation by Donaldson. He’s facing the following charges: turn signal violation, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment.

The chase ended with a collision into a Russell County patrol car at Greenleaf Apartments on Stadium Drive in Phenix City. We’re told the deputy was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.