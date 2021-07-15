Typical Summer Weather Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A classic, benign summertime pattern will remain in place across the Chattahoochee Valley through the end of the weekend, so you can copy and paste the weather from day to day: hot, muggy, a mix of sun and clouds, and a chance of pop-up storms. With more stretches of dry sunshine mixed in with the clouds bubbling up during the heat of the day, high temperatures will climb closer to the low 90s with the humidity making it feel hotter than that. Rain coverage will hang out around 30-40% through Friday and go down to 10-30% over the weekend – so a lot of us will get dry weather for our weekend plans; however, the weather pattern turns unsettled again next week as a front looks to stall over the Southeast, serving as a focal point for more showers and storms each day. Rain coverage will be around 50-60% through the middle of the week, keeping afternoon temperatures in the 80s, and thus a return to cooler than average summer temperatures. The good news is, we don’t see any signs of tropical activity near our neck of the woods over the next week or so.

