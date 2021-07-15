Yalla PR announces dates and participating restaurants for 2021 Columbus Ga Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The countdown has officially begun and to say we are excited is a huge understatement.

Yalla Public Relations announced dates for Columbus Ga Restaurant Week 2021. The event is coming back to the Fountain City during the week of July 26 - August 1. A total of 23 local restaurants are participating in this fun-filled week - giving citizens in the local community a chance to try a three-course meal at a discounted rate.

If you’ve never participated in restaurant week, here’s how it works. You pick a restaurant from the list below and it’s best to make a reservation ahead of time. Once you arrive at said restaurant, you will be given a prix fix menu with appetizers, entrees and desserts for you to choose from to create your three-course meal. Each restaurant ranges from $15, $30 or $45 for the meals.

Below is a list of the participating restaurants:

Epic Restaurant

Caffe Amici

11th and Bay Southern Table

The Food Mill

The Loft

Salt Cellar

Mabella Italian Steakhouse

Parker’s Pantry

Hudson’s at Main Street

Wicked Hen

Stock Market

B. Merrell’s

Trevioli

Mark’s City Grill

Hunter’s Pub

Smoke Bourbon and BBQ

Frank’s Alley

Warehouse 9

Italian Soul

AC Hotel Lounge

Vertigo

Black Cow

Ice Queen

The week will benefit Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization with a mission of providing emergency assistance to food service workers through financial assistance and a network of resources.

“We are far from being out of the storm the pandemic started in the Restaurant industry,” said Stephanie Woodham, Founder of Yalla Public Relations and Co-Owner of The Black Cow and Vertigo Fusion Kitchen. “The service industry is still climbing its way out of one of the hardest years. Because of our wonderful sponsors and the support of our community, we are able to bring Restaurant Week to the restaurants free of charge again. This gives restaurants the opportunity to participate in what has continued to be one of the busiest weeks for restaurants all year.”

For more information on this event and to check out the menus ahead of time, visit www.columbusgarestaurantweek.com.

