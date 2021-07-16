Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama jobless rate at 3.3% in June, better than US average

(WBRC)
By Associated Press and WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s jobless rate declined to 3.3% in June, well below the national average, as state leaders emphasized keeping the economy going amid concerns about a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Friday the state unemployment rate was down slightly from 3.4% in May. That’s much better than the rate of 7.7% from a year earlier, when many businesses were closed or operating at limited capacity to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Alabama is among the states that have been aggressive in keeping businesses open despite low vaccination rates and increasing illness.

“As our unemployment rate continues to drop and employers continue to fill jobs, we’re proud to celebrate the fact that Alabama is open for business,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “The drastic changes we’ve seen since last year are truly remarkable and are a testament to the dedication and work ethic of Alabamians. After months of struggling through an unprecedented pandemic, I’m proud to say that nearly 90,000 more Alabamians are working today than last year!”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.4%, Blount County at 2.5%, and Marshall and Cullman Counties at 2.6%.  Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 10.4%, Lowndes County at 9.8%, and Perry County at 9.0%.

Here is a state map with rates:

City rates:

County rates:

Most Read

Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
44-year-old Mark Donaldson is facing charges after a police chase in Russell County.
Russell Co. police chase ends in arrest, deputy’s car damaged

Latest News

Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting
Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting
The City of Columbus is waiving the landfill tipping fees for yard waste, green bulk and...
City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers
Overpass demolished overnight; I-16 still closed in Treutlen Co.
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.