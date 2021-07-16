Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts COVID-19 vaccination event

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event today.

The vaccination event is free to the public, and anyone 12 years or older can get the shot. The Pfizer vaccine is being distributed. The second dose of the vaccine will be August 2.

The event is taking place at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Key Hall located 2602 College Dr. in Phenix City and ends at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

This is a partnership with the Alabama Department of Health.

