Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers

The City of Columbus is waiving the landfill tipping fees for yard waste, green bulk and...
The City of Columbus is waiving the landfill tipping fees for yard waste, green bulk and miscellaneous bulk waste for residential customers only.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is waiving the landfill tipping fees for yard waste, green bulk and miscellaneous bulk waste for residential customers only.

The waived fee begins Friday, July 16 and will end on Tuesday, August 31.

In order to properly dispose of waste, the following criteria needs to be met:

Yard waste and green bulk debris:

  • Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill - 7900 Pine Grove Way | Granite Bluff Landfill - 7589 River Road
  • Lawn clippings
  • Leaves
  • Shubbery clippings
  • Tree prunings - Pine Grove Landfill only
    • Limbs no larger than 6 inches in diameter
    • Limbs no longer than 4 feet in length

Miscellaneous Bulk Waste:

  • Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill only | Open July 10 and 24, August 7, 14, 28 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All regular landfill hours remain in effect. Columbus residents will be required to show ID verifying their city address to receive the waiver.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
44-year-old Mark Donaldson is facing charges after a police chase in Russell County.
Russell Co. police chase ends in arrest, deputy’s car damaged

Latest News

I-16 remains closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.
Chattahoochee Valley Community College is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event today.
Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts COVID-19 vaccination event
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require COVID vaccinations for staff
Residents react to Piedmont Columbus Regional requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19