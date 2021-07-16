City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is waiving the landfill tipping fees for yard waste, green bulk and miscellaneous bulk waste for residential customers only.

The waived fee begins Friday, July 16 and will end on Tuesday, August 31.

In order to properly dispose of waste, the following criteria needs to be met:

Yard waste and green bulk debris :

Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill - 7900 Pine Grove Way | Granite Bluff Landfill - 7589 River Road

Lawn clippings

Leaves

Shubbery clippings

Tree prunings - Pine Grove Landfill only Limbs no larger than 6 inches in diameter Limbs no longer than 4 feet in length



Miscellaneous Bulk Waste :

Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill only | Open July 10 and 24, August 7, 14, 28 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All regular landfill hours remain in effect. Columbus residents will be required to show ID verifying their city address to receive the waiver.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.