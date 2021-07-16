Coca-Cola Space Science Center celebrates 25 years
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Coca-Cola Space Science Center in columbus is celebrating 25 years and you’re invited.
The celebration is happening from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. tonight.
Tomorrow is the Blast Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can buy tickets for this party at the door. Food will be available for purchase also.
All tickets are $8 dollars and children 3 and under are free.
In case of rain, all activities will move indoors at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center on Front Avenue.
