Coca-Cola Space Science Center celebrates 25 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Coca-Cola Space Science Center in columbus is celebrating 25 years and you’re invited.

The celebration is happening from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. tonight.

Tomorrow is the Blast Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can buy tickets for this party at the door. Food will be available for purchase also.

All tickets are $8 dollars and children 3 and under are free.

In case of rain, all activities will move indoors at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center on Front Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.