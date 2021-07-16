Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

15-year-old Madilyn Patterson was last seen July 15, in the 4000 block of Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

Patterson was last seen wearing blue and white tie-dye jogging pants with a black cropped shirt. Patterson weighs around 100 pounds and is 5′6.

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services or Sgt. Bush at 706-225-3449.

