Fantastic Outdoor Weather for the Weekend

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims
By Anna Sims
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a great forecast on tap for the weekend, but we have to get through a few showers and storms on Friday before we get there. Highs stay in the lower 90s through the weekend, and we will see about a 40% coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon/evening hours of Friday. The weekend is trending drier with only about a 20% coverage of rain and storms as a mix of sun and clouds dominate the forecast. Heading into next week, a frontal system will bring cooler conditions and increased rain coverage Monday through Wednesday. Increased rain coverage will put our highs in the mid-80s for a few days keeping us on track with the mild summer we have experienced thus far. Once we get this system out of our area, we will return to a more summerlike pattern with highs in the 90s, humid conditions, and storms popping up in the afternoon.

