Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika offers $40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An expensive truck drove off a local car dealer’s lot - and never came back. But it wasn’t a test drive, it was the kind of crime you usually only see on TV.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoes are higher priced vehicles in high demand, and one local dealership will pay you a high amount of dollars if you can help them find out who stole one off their lot.

Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika is serious about getting to the bottom of a crime that happened on their lot on July 3.

Management at Glynn Smith Chevrolet says that the criminals who stole this Tahoe were some of the most advanced they’ve ever seen - not needing a key because the vehicle has a push button start system. They quickly disabled On-Star tracking capabilities, and went on their way in the truck valued at over $60,000.

“Suspects were driving a white Nissan Maxima with a stolen tag from Birmingham. Call law enforcement now...”

This is not a new type of crime and it’s been happening more and more recently throughout the southeast according to dealers News Leader 9 spoke with.

Back in April, seven vehicles were stolen overnight on April 4, from King Ford Lincoln Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

The criminals stole high-end, heavy duty trucks and fast cars. None of the vehicles have been recovered according to King’s General Manager Chuck Waltman. In this case, the keys were stolen. Waltman says it’s been happening in the Atlanta area, all the way down to Mobile recently.

And the latest victim, Glynn Smith Chevrolet, is hoping the public can bring it to an end.

The King dealership in Valley had insurance deductibles of $5,000 a vehicle. That leaves them with a $35,000 loss.

