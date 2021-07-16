Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika offers $40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

$40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
$40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe(Source: Glynn Smith Chevrolet)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An expensive truck drove off a local car dealer’s lot - and never came back. But it wasn’t a test drive, it was the kind of crime you usually only see on TV.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoes are higher priced vehicles in high demand, and one local dealership will pay you a high amount of dollars if you can help them find out who stole one off their lot.

Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika is serious about getting to the bottom of a crime that happened on their lot on July 3.

Management at Glynn Smith Chevrolet says that the criminals who stole this Tahoe were some of the most advanced they’ve ever seen - not needing a key because the vehicle has a push button start system. They quickly disabled On-Star tracking capabilities, and went on their way in the truck valued at over $60,000.

“Suspects were driving a white Nissan Maxima with a stolen tag from Birmingham. Call law enforcement now...”

This is not a new type of crime and it’s been happening more and more recently throughout the southeast according to dealers News Leader 9 spoke with.

Back in April, seven vehicles were stolen overnight on April 4, from King Ford Lincoln Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

The criminals stole high-end, heavy duty trucks and fast cars. None of the vehicles have been recovered according to King’s General Manager Chuck Waltman. In this case, the keys were stolen. Waltman says it’s been happening in the Atlanta area, all the way down to Mobile recently.

And the latest victim, Glynn Smith Chevrolet, is hoping the public can bring it to an end.

The King dealership in Valley had insurance deductibles of $5,000 a vehicle. That leaves them with a $35,000 loss.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
44-year-old Mark Donaldson is facing charges after a police chase in Russell County.
Russell Co. police chase ends in arrest, deputy’s car damaged

Latest News

City leaders in LaGrange, along with Feeding the Valley, Piney Woods Farm and Communities of...
LaGrange city leaders, local groups deliver boxes of groceries to seniors struggling with food insecurity
Overpass demolished overnight; I-16 still closed in Treutlen Co.
Ricky Hamm leaves UAB's COVID unit after 187 days
‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medivac helicopter pilot released from UAB COVID unit after 187 days
Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting
Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting