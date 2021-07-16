Business Break
IACT Health in first stages of COVID vaccine booster trials

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in some areas will those vaccinated have to take a booster shot? IACT Health explained the possibilities of this third COVID shot.

IACT Health in Columbus is running a trial on a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.The research institute says these trials could go on for several years.

Ron Neil and his wife Jane are participants in the booster trials for the third COVID shot and he says he needed to do it to protect his family.

“I’m a former combat veteran and I just feel strongly about this,” explained Ron Neil. “I also wanted to do it for my wife who is much higher at risk because of diabetes and open hear surgery.”

Doctor Jeff Kingsley,CEO of IACT Health, says that’s exactly what the booster shot is expected to do… Protect.

Kingsley says the third shot is the same shots given last year with Pfizer and Moderna.

That the idea of a booster, plain and simple, is to give the same exact vaccine so that your body once again starts manufacturing all of that Immunol response.”

Dr. Kingsley says research for the booster shots came about after data began to show signs of the vaccine becoming less effective over time.

“A few weeks after the second shot these vaccines were producing 94% efficacy. 6 months later that had dropped to 89 percent efficacy,” said Dr. Kingsley.

The doctor says although there are new variants surfacing and COVID cases are beginning to increase again the U.S. is can control the spread.

“The fact that we can continue to stay ahead of it is going to protect the U.S.,” explained Kingsley.

Like IACT Health is working to protect people in the U.S. from COVID, many men like Neil and his wife Jane also want to safe guard their family.

“I knew I had to do it first to set the example,” said Neil.

Kingsley says this trial could change the future of COVID-19 in the U.S.

