Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange city leaders, local groups deliver boxes of groceries to seniors struggling with food insecurity

City leaders in LaGrange, along with Feeding the Valley, Piney Woods Farm and Communities of...
City leaders in LaGrange, along with Feeding the Valley, Piney Woods Farm and Communities of Tomorrow, went door-to-door Friday delivering food to seniors struggling with food insecurity.(Julian Esparza)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - City leaders in LaGrange, along with Feeding the Valley, Piney Woods Farm and Communities of Tomorrow, went door-to-door Friday delivering food to seniors struggling with food insecurity.

The groups and other volunteers paired off after sorting the food on the steps of City Hall and delivered over 80 fresh food boxes to various homes throughout the city. The groups plan to continue partnership to tackle food insecurity around the communities of LaGrange.

“I call them the silent generation - the elderly community because they really don’t say anything but they need food,” said Teara Harris, Founder of Communities of Tomorrow. “They need resources. They don’t want no hand out… but they need it… and we do have an abundance of food. Especially in this time so why not?... Why not give the food out?... why not help the elderly? And my Philosophy is this- they have worked so hard we should be able to take care of them like the Bible say.”

“Community groups are coming together to try and provide food for elderly in our community who are in need,” said LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton. “We’ve got Communities of Tomorrow, Feeding The Valley, and the City of Lagrange all working together and we’ve got all these volunteers from the Chatty Women of Lagrange and they’ve come out to help sort the boxes- the cold food and the dry food in separate bags and boxes and we’re about to community members in LaGrange.”

 The initiative called the 2021 Mobile Food Pantry is comprised of help from larger food focused organizations like Piney Woods Farm, which is a 501c3 nonprofit organization who have donated 50,000 pounds of food to various locations since 2016, and also Feeding the Valley, whose mission is to gather food to feed the hungry with a spirit of compassion.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
44-year-old Mark Donaldson is facing charges after a police chase in Russell County.
Russell Co. police chase ends in arrest, deputy’s car damaged

Latest News

Overpass demolished overnight; I-16 still closed in Treutlen Co.
$40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika offers $40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Ricky Hamm leaves UAB's COVID unit after 187 days
‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medivac helicopter pilot released from UAB COVID unit after 187 days
Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting
Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting