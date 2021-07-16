LaGrange city leaders, local groups deliver boxes of groceries to seniors struggling with food insecurity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - City leaders in LaGrange, along with Feeding the Valley, Piney Woods Farm and Communities of Tomorrow, went door-to-door Friday delivering food to seniors struggling with food insecurity.

The groups and other volunteers paired off after sorting the food on the steps of City Hall and delivered over 80 fresh food boxes to various homes throughout the city. The groups plan to continue partnership to tackle food insecurity around the communities of LaGrange.

“I call them the silent generation - the elderly community because they really don’t say anything but they need food,” said Teara Harris, Founder of Communities of Tomorrow. “They need resources. They don’t want no hand out… but they need it… and we do have an abundance of food. Especially in this time so why not?... Why not give the food out?... why not help the elderly? And my Philosophy is this- they have worked so hard we should be able to take care of them like the Bible say.”

“Community groups are coming together to try and provide food for elderly in our community who are in need,” said LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton. “We’ve got Communities of Tomorrow, Feeding The Valley, and the City of Lagrange all working together and we’ve got all these volunteers from the Chatty Women of Lagrange and they’ve come out to help sort the boxes- the cold food and the dry food in separate bags and boxes and we’re about to community members in LaGrange.”

The initiative called the 2021 Mobile Food Pantry is comprised of help from larger food focused organizations like Piney Woods Farm, which is a 501c3 nonprofit organization who have donated 50,000 pounds of food to various locations since 2016, and also Feeding the Valley, whose mission is to gather food to feed the hungry with a spirit of compassion.

