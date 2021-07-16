PC All-Stars ready for Ripken SW Regional

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City 12U All-Stars are back at it for the third time in four years they look for another trip to the Cal Ripken World Series.

They went unbeaten to win the district title, then ran the table in Florence, going 5-0 to claim the Alabama Cal Ripken state title.

Next stop is Grand Bay for the Southwest regional. Manager Tommy Claridy likes his team’s chances.

“They do a lot of things well,” Claridy said. We have great role players, we have some big bats, we have some guys who can manufacture runs, handle the bat well and move guys over when they need to. Just a great, great team.”

Team is the right word to use. This group has been together for six years, racking up wins at high levels. They won the Cal Ripken 9U World Series championship in 2018, and earned a trip to the 10U Series in 2019. Been there done that is a real thing.

“You can’t simulate the pressure that’s there,” said Claridy. “You can’t simulate the atmosphere, but when big moments arrive, they step up. Whether we win or lose, either way we play well.”

“I think it can help us and hurt us in some ways,” pitcher-outfield Sam Laney said. “We know the competition and it can hurt us because we think we can win sometimes. We’ve just got to go in there thinking that, we’ve got to win.”

“Some kids don’t get to do this every year,” said shortstop Jaxson Smith. “We do. We have a good chemistry. Every kid’s great. We’re good at defense, pitching, hitting, bunting – we can do it all, but the competition’s gotten better. Everybody’s got to do their job. We’ve got to pitch well, we’ve got to do defense, and hit good. We’ve got to bunt good, we’ve got to do everything.”

The Phenix City 12U All-Stars will begin play at the Southwest Regional on Saturday against a team yet to be determined.

