Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Piedmont Columbus Regional names two firefighters as First Friday Heroes

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus firefighters were honored for their bravery and actions that helped save the life of an infant.

Piedmont Columbus regional named Benjamin Todd and Taylor Murrell their First Friday Heroes this month.

The two paramedics were called to a scene of a baby in respiratory distress.

When they arrived, they made the quick decision to have the father drive them to the hospital noting the ambulance was still a few minutes away.

“It’s definitely appreciation for what we do. We get a lot of appreciation from the community but to get someone to say this group do did an extremely well job, it means a lot,” said Murrell.

Their actions helped the infant get treatment in a timely manner.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
44-year-old Mark Donaldson is facing charges after a police chase in Russell County.
Russell Co. police chase ends in arrest, deputy’s car damaged

Latest News

Coca-Cola Space Science Center celebrates 25 years
Coca-Cola Space Science Center celebrates 25 years
IACT Health in first stages of COVID vaccine booster trials
IACT Health in first stages of COVID vaccine booster trials
Overpass demolished overnight; westbound lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.
City leaders in LaGrange, along with Feeding the Valley, Piney Woods Farm and Communities of...
LaGrange city leaders, local groups deliver boxes of groceries to seniors struggling with food insecurity