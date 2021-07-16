Piedmont Columbus Regional names two firefighters as First Friday Heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus firefighters were honored for their bravery and actions that helped save the life of an infant.

Piedmont Columbus regional named Benjamin Todd and Taylor Murrell their First Friday Heroes this month.

The two paramedics were called to a scene of a baby in respiratory distress.

When they arrived, they made the quick decision to have the father drive them to the hospital noting the ambulance was still a few minutes away.

“It’s definitely appreciation for what we do. We get a lot of appreciation from the community but to get someone to say this group do did an extremely well job, it means a lot,” said Murrell.

Their actions helped the infant get treatment in a timely manner.

