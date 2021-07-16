Spencer High School announces “Owl Walk Of Fame” project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Spencer High School Alumni Association announced a new project called the “Owl Walk of Fame”.

They will be placing commemorative bricks in front of the school for people to purchase.

The alumni say they have completed Phase 1 and they are 190 bricks away from completing Phase 2.

You can have your name, the year you graduated, in memory of someone, or whatever you want on the bricks.

“Its about the Greenwave nation family and friend putting your name and showing support for the William Henry Spencer High School,” said Pauline I Johnson, Chair of the Spencer Alumni Association.

The bricks are 50 dollars for a 4x8 and 100 dollars for a 8x8.

