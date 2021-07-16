Superior Court Judge William Rumer retires, leaving vacancy to be filled by Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is saying goodbye to one of it’s long time judges.

Superior Court Judge William Rumer will be retiring three years before his term is up.

Superior Court Judge William Rumer will be saying goodbye to the courtroom in August as he retires leaving a spot for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to fill.

“I’ve worked long and hard and it’s time for me to enjoy the fruits of my labor.”

Rumer says having lost his father and older brother both at the age of 72, really helped him come to the decision to retire and enjoy his family.

“I’m 71 years old so that kind of sharpened my focus on what do I do,” said Rumer.

Rumer has served on the bench for eleven years and, prior to serving,practiced law.

He says being a Superior Court judge has taught him many things, but three things he will always keep with him.

”One being punctual, two being decisive, make the decision. and rule,” explained Rumer.

Rumer says during his time so far as a judge he has tried over 50 criminal cases and he says it was important for him to be able to give the defendants their fair trial.

“And I tried like on the criminal side to have enough opportunities to give everyone their day in court,” said Rumer.

While Rumer is retiring, his love for being a judge is still strong

“It’s almost artful, I just love to do it,” beamed Rumer.

Though Rumer is still passionate about being a judge he says it is important for him to be able to spend time doing what he and his wife love doing.

“We do love to travel, I love to see new things and do new things,” said Rumer.

Rumer says he has requested to be a fill-in judge after he steps down from his position.

