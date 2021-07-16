Business Break
Weekend Weather Drier & Hotter

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the weekend, the coverage of rain should be even lower than what we have dealt with over the last few days. Highs will find their way back to the low and mid 90s in most spots, with the rain coverage 10-30% for both weekend days. If we had to guess, I would say that Sunday has a slightly better chance of rain versus Saturday, but many folks will end up staying dry both days. This will all change early next week with an approaching cold front - this will help to increase the coverage of rain around here, especially on Monday and Tuesday (into the 50-70% range) and perhaps into Wednesday too. Highs will drop back to the mid to upper 80s on these days with the higher rain coverage and more clouds in place. We should dry back out again by the end of next week with highs climbing back into the 90s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

