Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group known as Women for America held their first “election integrity” townhall at the Doubletree Hotel in Columbus on Thursday night, July 15.

The group says the goal is to elevate and engage women to make a difference. At the townhall, they discussed what they call inconsistency and fraud in the 2020 election.

Townhall Chairwoman Amy Kremer says the group wants to put pressure on Governor Brian Kemp to call for a special session for a forensic audit in Georgia.

“Election integrity goes to the foundation of our nation,” said Kremer. “If confidence and trust is not restored where we believe that we do have free and fair elections, we have a serious problem. Americans are very concerned about it and it’s our duty as citizens to rise up.”

Columbus is the third stop on their Election Integrity Townhall Tour following Rome and Alpharetta. Several republican state leaders were also among those speaking at the townhall.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
44-year-old Mark Donaldson is facing charges after a police chase in Russell County.
Russell Co. police chase ends in arrest, deputy’s car damaged

Latest News

Alabama jobless rate at 3.3% in June, better than US average
The City of Columbus is waiving the landfill tipping fees for yard waste, green bulk and...
City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers
Overpass demolished overnight; I-16 still closed in Treutlen Co.
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.