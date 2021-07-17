Business Break
1 person injured, 9 units damaged in overnight Columbus apartment fire

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus fire crews are investigating an overnight apartment fire.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at Residence at Patriot Place Apartments, formerly known as Willow Creek Apartments, located in the 3700 block of Buena Vista Road. One person was injured and transported to an area hospital; their condition is unknown. Nine apartment units were damaged.

Columbus Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Donnie Jones tells News Leader 9 that nine fire trucks, two ambulances, and 40 firemen responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second fire at the apartment complex this year.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates as we learn more.

Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.
Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika offers $40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Residents react to Piedmont Columbus Regional requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
Tenants voice concerns about landlords ignoring maintenance requests in Columbus
Columbus man convicted of attempted murder in 2018 Forrest Rd. shooting