1 person injured, 9 units damaged in overnight Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus fire crews are investigating an overnight apartment fire.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at Residence at Patriot Place Apartments, formerly known as Willow Creek Apartments, located in the 3700 block of Buena Vista Road. One person was injured and transported to an area hospital; their condition is unknown. Nine apartment units were damaged.

Columbus Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Donnie Jones tells News Leader 9 that nine fire trucks, two ambulances, and 40 firemen responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second fire at the apartment complex this year.

