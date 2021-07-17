Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus

2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus(WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double homicide on Palmetto Avenue.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed the shooting victims as 27-year-old Larry Walton and 21-year-old Christopher Jennings. Their bodies will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for autopsies.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and on line for updates at this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika offers $40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require COVID vaccinations for staff
Residents react to Piedmont Columbus Regional requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

Latest News

Competitive eater makes stop at The Juicy Seafood in Columbus
Competitive eater makes stop at Columbus seafood restaurant
Residence at Patriot Place Apartments
1 person injured, 9 units damaged in overnight Columbus apartment fire
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
Overpass demolished overnight; all lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.