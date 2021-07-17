Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colo. swimming pool

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

KKTV reports that according to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool on Thursday. The inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves. “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

Video provided by West Metro Fire shows a diver helping to remove the car from the pool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.

Latest News

Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
Overpass demolished overnight; all lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.
Tenants voice concerns about landlords ignoring maintenance requests in Columbus
Tenants voice concerns about landlords ignoring maintenance requests in Columbus
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands