Columbus man convicted of attempted murder in 2018 Forrest Rd. shooting
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus jury has returned a guilty verdict in an attempted murder case.
District Attorney Mark Jones confirms 35-year-old Mario Smith was found guilty on 6 of the 8 charges filed against him.
The shooting happened on July 28th of 2018 along Forrest Road. A woman was shot but survived.
After an investigation, Smith was identified as a suspect and was arrested two weeks later. The victim later testified against Smith in court.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.