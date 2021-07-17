Columbus man convicted of attempted murder in 2018 Forrest Rd. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus jury has returned a guilty verdict in an attempted murder case.

District Attorney Mark Jones confirms 35-year-old Mario Smith was found guilty on 6 of the 8 charges filed against him.

The shooting happened on July 28th of 2018 along Forrest Road. A woman was shot but survived.

After an investigation, Smith was identified as a suspect and was arrested two weeks later. The victim later testified against Smith in court.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.