Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some columbus residents have been complaining about a former elementary school being an eyesore.

Many tell us they’re wondering what is going to be done about the former Beallwood Elementary School building.

One Columbus woman says she’s ready for something to be done about it because she’s concerned about people dumping trash in the back of the building.

“They have completely destroyed this building. Windows are destroyed, doors are destroyed. Please, let’s do something about this,” said Columbus resident who did not want to be identified.

News Leader 9 reached out to Muscogee County School District to see if they have any plans for the former Beallwood Elementary School.

