Competitive eater makes stop at Columbus seafood restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Juicy Seafood on Veterans Parkway in Columbus had a special guest Friday night.

Competitive eater, Raina Huang, ate 2 pounds of seafood from the restaurant in 45 minutes. She is widely known on the platform YouTube, and she has over half a million subscribers. She has plenty of competitive eating videos for you to check out.

“This now means it’s pretty much my career you know and I really I’ve recently incorporated a lot like travel into my videos so it not just about food it’s about discovering new stuff learning new cultures and trying all different kinds of food as I can,” said Huang.

If you missed watching her eat massive amounts of seafood, you can catch her Saturday and Sunday at The Juicy Seafood beginning at 5 p.m.

