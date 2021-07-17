Dog Days Of Summer Roll On

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we enter late into late July soon we will initially take on a wetter pattern giving away to some relatively drier days in the longer run. Mainly dry conditions will continue into tonight with only a stray shower potential. We will increase the rain/storm coverage a tad on Sunday up to 30% or so, but certainly not an all day event, you will be able to get out and do things outside, with highs in the low 90s for most. Early next week the rain gear will be a must as rain/storm coverage increases to 50-60% in the afternoons, and as a result our highs will only top out in the mid 80s. The tropics are dominated by dusty and dry air and look to remain quiet for the rest of July, great news for now. Noticing a drier and hotter trend for late next week into the following weekend, we’ll see if that holds. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 by downloading our free WTVM Weather App. Have a great Saturday night!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.