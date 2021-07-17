Lane closures anticipated along S. Gay St. in Auburn beginning Monday

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Weeks-long lane closures are expected to begin Monday along South Gay Street between Woodfield Drive and Reese Avenue in Auburn.

Officials say Alabama Power crews will be performing system modifications ahead of the city’s planned improvements along Samford Avenue, South Gay Street, and South College Street.

The City of Auburn says traffic control measures will be in place on the following dates and times to help drivers navigate the work area:

July 19-22, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

July 21, 8 a.m. - noon

July 22, 8 a.m. - noon

July 28, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The city says some residences in the area will experience a power outage during this time. Affected customers will be notified by Alabama Power.

Motorists are encouraged to be care in the area and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

