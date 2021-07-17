Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lane closures anticipated along S. Gay St. in Auburn beginning Monday

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Weeks-long lane closures are expected to begin Monday along South Gay Street between Woodfield Drive and Reese Avenue in Auburn.

Officials say Alabama Power crews will be performing system modifications ahead of the city’s planned improvements along Samford Avenue, South Gay Street, and South College Street.

The City of Auburn says traffic control measures will be in place on the following dates and times to help drivers navigate the work area:

  • July 19-22, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • July 21, 8 a.m. - noon
  • July 22, 8 a.m. - noon
  • July 28, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The city says some residences in the area will experience a power outage during this time. Affected customers will be notified by Alabama Power.

Motorists are encouraged to be care in the area and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
$40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika offers $40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

Latest News

Travis Tritt performs at Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange
Competitive eater makes stop at The Juicy Seafood in Columbus
Competitive eater makes stop at Columbus seafood restaurant
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
Residence at Patriot Place Apartments
1 person injured, 9 units damaged in overnight Columbus apartment fire