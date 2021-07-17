Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs

By KARE Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KARE) - A neighbor in Minnesota has let his yard go to the dogs, but having angry neighbors, he’s brought everyone and their best friends together.

The staredowns start when the garage door opens.

Followed by pacing and pulling. Until the dogs on Durham Way make their way to meet their whisperer.

“No dog passes Keith’s house without a treat,” Evie Fawbus said.

Which is how Keith Roles’ place has become Apple Valley’s hound central.

“I can hardly control them coming down the hill,” another neighbor, Amy Austin, said.

It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out treats.

Dogs pulled in their owners, even when Roles wasn’t home, and the yard party became a staple.

Despite the pandemic, never have they felt more together.

“I hope that, by doing what I’ve done... that it’s helped them get through it,” Roles said.

Plus, there’s no need to buy dog treats anymore.

“They’re delivered to our door, so it doesn’t get any better than that,” Linda Roles, Roles’ wife, said.

Linda Roles said the neighbors have been keeping them stocked.

Despite having a puppy party out in his yard, Roles himself doesn’t have any dogs.

“None, I don’t have time to feed them,” Roles said.

That’ll happen when you’re too busy taking care of everyone else.

“They’re all our dogs, we get to enjoy them all,” Linda Roles said.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika offers $40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require COVID vaccinations for staff
Residents react to Piedmont Columbus Regional requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

Latest News

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
Columbus police investigating shooting on Palmetto Ave.
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs
The number of people killed in the catastrophic flooding across parts of western Europe rose to...
Over 100 dead and many more missing in Europe floods