Not As Much Rain for the Weekend

Anna’s Weather On The Go!
By Anna Sims
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a great forecast for outdoor plans this weekend, especially where water is involved! It is going to be hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 90s and slim afternoon shower chances. Definitely a great day for a dip in the pool or lake to cool off. The next big weather change comes for the beginning of the week as a frontal system nearby stalls out and leaves the forecast rather unsettled through Wednesday. Rain coverages are in the 40-60% range Monday through Wednesday while increased rain keeps our highs in the mid-80s these days. By Thursday we will return to our typical summertime pattern where it is hot, humid, with a pop-up storms in the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

