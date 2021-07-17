Business Break
Phenix City hosts inaugural charity golf tournament

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City hosted their first ever Charity Golf tournament today.

Mayor Eddie Lowe and Members of the Phenix City Education & Charity Ball Committee held the event at the Lakewood Golf Course.

The tournament raises funds for scholarships to be awarded to Phenix City students. There were nearly twenty teams participating in the tournament.

“At the end of the day its all about our young people and we take that very seriously so that’s why we are hosting this tournament to be able to rise fund to continue to bless our people for a higher education,” said Mayor Eddie Lowe.

The mayor also says they will continue the tournament over the years.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
