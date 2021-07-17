Travis Tritt performs at Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a sold out concert at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange Friday night as the city hosted country music recording artist Travis Tritt.

Live music kicked off at 7 p.m. to a big crowd with country duo Pryor & Lee. Sweetland says they’re excited to be back open in the community.

“We were not able to have live shows and, you know, it’s a big part of our community, big part of this area. It draws a lot of people. A lot of people love to be out and listening to music and enjoying each other’s company and good food and good drinks and good music. And so, it’s just an exciting time to have our season upon us and to be at opening night,” said Shannon Lawson, Volunteer Coordinator Sweetland Amphitheatre.

Friday was opening night for the venue since the start of the pandemic, but the amphitheatere has been operating since 2016. More big names and concerts are expected to be announced soon.

