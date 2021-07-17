Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Travis Tritt performs at Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a sold out concert at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange Friday night as the city hosted country music recording artist Travis Tritt.

Live music kicked off at 7 p.m. to a big crowd with country duo Pryor & Lee. Sweetland says they’re excited to be back open in the community.

“We were not able to have live shows and, you know, it’s a big part of our community, big part of this area. It draws a lot of people. A lot of people love to be out and listening to music and enjoying each other’s company and good food and good drinks and good music. And so, it’s just an exciting time to have our season upon us and to be at opening night,” said Shannon Lawson, Volunteer Coordinator Sweetland Amphitheatre.

Friday was opening night for the venue since the start of the pandemic, but the amphitheatere has been operating since 2016. More big names and concerts are expected to be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
$40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Glynn Smith Chevrolet in Opelika offers $40K reward for stolen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Buena Vista Rd.
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

Latest News

Lane closures anticipated along S. Gay St. in Auburn beginning Monday
Competitive eater makes stop at The Juicy Seafood in Columbus
Competitive eater makes stop at Columbus seafood restaurant
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
Residence at Patriot Place Apartments
1 person injured, 9 units damaged in overnight Columbus apartment fire