Columbus church holds 5th drive-thru vaccine clinic
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saint Mary’s Road United Methodist Church in Columbus held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday morning.
Individuals at least 12 years of age and older were able to get a free Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This was the church’s fifth drive-through clinic and they intend to continue giving vaccines out to the community.
“I work in healthcare and yes, this virus is real. I mean people are still becoming sick people, still dying -so I just encourage the community to come on and step up,” said Pamela Shaw-Grant, nurse practitioner.
The church plans to host another drive-thru vaccine clinic on August 6.
