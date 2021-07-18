Business Break
Columbus church holds 5th drive-thru vaccine clinic

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saint Mary’s Road United Methodist Church in Columbus held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday morning.

Individuals at least 12 years of age and older were able to get a free Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This was the church’s fifth drive-through clinic and they intend to continue giving vaccines out to the community.

“I work in healthcare and yes, this virus is real. I mean people are still becoming sick people, still dying -so I just encourage the community to come on and step up,” said Pamela Shaw-Grant, nurse practitioner.

The church plans to host another drive-thru vaccine clinic on August 6.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

