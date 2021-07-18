Columbus native tackles mental health awareness with ‘Cars and Coffee’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chris Hubbard, former guard and offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, hosted a car rally in support of mental health awareness on Saturday.

The ‘Cars and Coffee’ event started in Atlanta and ended at the Columbus Civic Center.

With a $5 donation, people could enter the rally and view the antique, muscle, and luxury cars.

“I want to bring that awareness to mental illness. A lot of people probably don’t know about it or probably don’t hear about, but it’s the number one silent killer that’s in America today. So, what I want to do is bring awareness to Columbus, my hometown, and just show support and love here,” Chris Hubbard, former NFL athlete.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness received all the donations for this event. They are dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

