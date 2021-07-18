Business Break
Firefighters respond to second weekend fire at Columbus apartment complex

Patriot Place Apartments
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just one day after a fire, firefighters and emergency crews are again responding to a burning apartment building at Residence at Patriot Place on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

At least seven fire engines EMS from the Columbus Department of Fire & EMS are on scene. Multiple units have been affected.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for the more information as it becomes available.

