‘I am wondering if I can break my lease’: Residents react to Saturday apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An early Saturday morning fire damaged nine units at Residence at Patriot Place Apartments, formerly Willow Creek Apartments, on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

According to authorities, one person was hurt in the fire and taken to the hospital. The Columbus Department of Fire & EMS confirms this is the second fire at the apartment complex this week.

Some residents say they fear their apartment building could be next. While residents are shaken up by the Saturday morning fire, they say they are not surprised by it.

Neighbors say it’s usually a quiet neighborhood at Patriot Place Apartments, but yelling and screaming is all they say they could hear early Saturday morning.

“All we heard was, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, the building is on fire, the building is on fire!’,” said Na’Kayla Jones.

Jones says she was just getting out of the shower when she heard the commotion and neighbors told her there was a fire. She says she immediately jumped into action. “We were making sure everybody got out and stuff like that. It’s kids on this side, you know, so we were trying to help everybody out.”

Many residents told News Leader 9 they suspect the cause of the fire is at the hand of aged buildings and faulty wiring.

“Everybody is coming together and realizing that these buildings are old. They feel like it’s electrical,” Jones added. She and many others in the complex say they are tired of this. “This is the second fire in this building this week.”

Resident Mylika Yetter says all the fires are making them rethink their decision to stay at these apartments. “I am wondering if I can try and break my lease without having a penalty against me.” Yetter says she is a new resident on the property and doesn’t feel safe. “It’s very dangerous, it was right next door to me and it’s just scary.”

Fire officials say nine fire trucks, two ambulances and 40 firefighters responded to the scene early Saturday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A fire at the same apartment complex damaged 20 units in March.

