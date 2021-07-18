Business Break
Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a LaFayette teen.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62, about 11 miles northwest of LaFayette. The 17-year-old victim was fatally injured when the off-road vehicle being operated veered off the roadway while negotiating a curve, overturned, and ejected the teen from the ATV, officials say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing its investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

