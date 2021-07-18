Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a LaFayette teen.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62, about 11 miles northwest of LaFayette. The 17-year-old victim was fatally injured when the off-road vehicle being operated veered off the roadway while negotiating a curve, overturned, and ejected the teen from the ATV, officials say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing its investigation.

