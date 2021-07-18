Business Break
Transitioning to a Stormier Pattern for the Work Week

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims
By Anna Sims
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into the next week, we will begin a transition to a stormier pattern across the region. Sunday’s forecast features our last day in our typical summertime pattern with highs in the 90s and isolated pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. A frontal system stalls out nearby overnight and will slowly creep southward over the coming days to leave our weather unsettled with a 50-60% coverage of rain through Wednesday. Increased coverage of rain and clouds will knock our highs down to the mid-80s through midweek. By Thursday, we will transition back to our typical summertime weather pattern with hot and humid conditions leading to pop-up thunderstorms in the evening hours for some of us while most of us stay dry. Highs go back to the lower-90s on Thursday and stay there through the weekend.

