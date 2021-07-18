Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Valley police investigating fatal Saturday shooting

(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that has left a man dead.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:39 p.m. in the 220 block of Huguley Road. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Antavious Lawenton Sharpe unresponsive, lying face down on the porch.

Officials say East Alabama Fire Department medics responded to the scene and Sharpe was determined to be deceased. Investigators from the Valley Police Department and Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones also responded. It was later discovered that Sharpe had a gunshot wound. His body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

There is no word on a suspect. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the death of Sharpe should call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). You can also submit tips online at www.215stop.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
Competitive eater makes stop at The Juicy Seafood in Columbus
Competitive eater makes stop at Columbus seafood restaurant
Residence at Patriot Place Apartments
1 person injured, 9 units damaged in overnight Columbus apartment fire
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
Columbus residents voice concerns about former elementary school eyesore
Tenants voice concerns about landlords ignoring maintenance requests in Columbus
Tenants voice concerns about landlords ignoring maintenance requests in Columbus

Latest News

At least three apartment units were damaged by the fire.
Firefighters respond to second weekend fire at Columbus apartment complex
Columbus church holds 5th drive-thru vaccine clinic
Columbus church holds 5th drive-thru vaccine clinic
‘I am wondering if I can break my lease’: Residents react to Saturday apartment fire
Dr. Gary Cohen
Bodies of missing Alabama doctor and brother recovered after Florida condo collapse