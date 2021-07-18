Valley police investigating fatal Saturday shooting

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that has left a man dead.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:39 p.m. in the 220 block of Huguley Road. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Antavious Lawenton Sharpe unresponsive, lying face down on the porch.

Officials say East Alabama Fire Department medics responded to the scene and Sharpe was determined to be deceased. Investigators from the Valley Police Department and Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones also responded. It was later discovered that Sharpe had a gunshot wound. His body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

There is no word on a suspect. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the death of Sharpe should call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). You can also submit tips online at www.215stop.com.

