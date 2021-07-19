Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (CNN) - A spunky kitty is changing lives by helping kids with eye problems feel more confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles, who is gaining fame for her glamorous glasses, works alongside her owner, optician Danielle Crull.

Crull rescued the stray kitten from a forest in Pennsylvania nearly four years ago.

She runs her own practice in the state, where her primary focus is young children.

When children come in, many of which have severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, Truffles comes to the rescue.

The cat will hop up next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses. This helps children realize it’s not so scary getting a pair of their own.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Competitive eater makes stop at The Juicy Seafood in Columbus
Competitive eater makes stop at Columbus seafood restaurant
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
‘I am wondering if I can break my lease’: Residents react to Saturday apartment fire
Valley police investigating fatal Saturday shooting
At least three apartment units were damaged by the fire.
Firefighters respond to second weekend fire at Columbus apartment complex

Latest News

Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Stocks sink, yields tumble as virus fears circle the world
Truffles the cat is helping children feel less scared about getting glasses.
Cat named Truffles helps children getting their glasses
Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers from left, Tomoko Cho, Aldrin...
California launches largest free school lunch program in US
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Oregon wildfire burns area nearly the size of Los Angeles