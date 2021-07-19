Business Break
Columbus police officer locates missing dog, gifts tracking device to family

Columbus police officer locates missing dog, gifts tracking device to family
Columbus police officer locates missing dog, gifts tracking device to family(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer found himself in the right place, at the right time - and a local family cannot thank him enough.

Officer Robert Hughes volunteered to assist in finding a 12-year-old girl that ran away from home on June 21. Officer Hughes located the teen and got her home safely. As he was leaving the teen’s home, he and other officers came into contact with a panicked citizen.

Mrs. Lilly was searching for her blind 17-year-old dog, Diamond. Diamond had wandered off from the home and the family could not find their fur baby.

Officer Hughes immediately started searching for Diamond. In less than 10 minutes, Officer Hughes located Diamond underneath Mrs. Lilly’s porch and returned her to the family.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Mrs. Lilly was extremely grateful for Officer Hughes’ action and passionately prayed over him and other officers, asking God to continue to keep them safe in these trying times.

A few weeks later, Mrs. Lilly and Diamond got a visit from Officer Hughes, with a gift in hand. Officer Hughes bought an electronic tracking device and fitted it on Diamond. In case she feels adventurous and wanders away from her family again, the tracking device will make it easy for the family to find her.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

