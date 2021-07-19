‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Columbus weekend double homicide victim says the violence in the community has to stop. The family is speaking out after two people were shot and killed during an incident on Palmetto Avenue on Saturday.

News Leader 9 confirmed that Saturday’s double homicide marked the 40th and 41st murders this year in Columbus. Now, the family of the most recent victim to gun violence says it’s time for the community to finally come together.

“Personally, I’ll never forget hearing the shots and finding my cousin and the other young man laying there,” said Marvis Hudson, relative of Larry Walton.

Hudson says finding his cousin and a neighbor’s bodies outside his home is something he’ll never forget. “Even though we was cousins, we was more like brothers. We hung out. We did everything together.”

On Saturday, 27-year-old Larry Walton and 21-year-old Christopher Jennings were shot and killed on Palemetto Avenue. Walton’s family members say Jennings stayed to himself.

“From what I know from Chris, he was just a quiet guy. He always spoke,” Hudson added.

With Larry being seen as everyone’s big brother, Antonia Daniel says it’s weird not having her favorite cousin around anymore.

“It’s weird cause I don’t have him messing with me or nothing,” Daniel added.

A fun, loving, family man who had been married for three years, Larry’s aunt says he would do anything for anyone.

“I’d call him, just tell him go to the store for me. ‘I don’t want to go to no store’, but he’d go,” said Cathleen Moody.

Suffering from the loss of yet another one of her children, Larry’s mother says the violence has to stop.

“Cause everybody’s hurting. I just lost my first son two months ago. Now, I got to bury my last,” said Linda Walton.

“They’ve got to stop this violence. Love each other. Come together as one,” Moody expressed.

With Christopher Jennings in mind, Larry’s family is sending their condolences to his family as well.

“And if I could tell that family, I am truly really sorry,” said Walton.

At the current rate, officials say Columbus is set to break its homicide record which was at 44 this time last year.

