Funeral services held for former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem, City Councilwoman Evelyn Turner Pugh

The homegoing celebration for a former Columbus city councilwoman who served for three decades.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The homegoing celebration for a former Columbus city councilwoman who served for three decades.

Evelyn Turner Pugh touched many lives through her work in the Fountain City.

The services were held on Monday, July 19, at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus where her service started at 11 a.m.

Family, city officials, former colleagues, sorority sisters, and citizens gathered at the church to say goodbye to the woman who many call an icon in the Fountain City.

One of Turner Pugh’s church members, Mary Brooks, tells News Leader 9 that today is not a sad occasion. She says today is about celebrating the many accomplishments of Mrs. Evelyn Turner Pugh.

The family of Pugh is happy that she is no longer in pain, as she spent nearly the last two decades battling Parkinson’s Disease.

