LaGrange police searching for missing teen, last seen July 6

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Tambreia Byrd was last seen on Timberwolf Drive on July 6 at approximately 7:20 p.m. LaGrange police believe she might be in the metro Atlanta area.

Byrd is 5′4 and approximately 190 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Byrd’s whereabouts, contact Detective Slonaker at 706-883-2643 or by call Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

LaGrange police searching for missing 17-year-old
LaGrange police searching for missing 17-year-old(Source: LaGrange Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

