Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Auburn

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening in Auburn this week!

The new restaurant is located at 326 W. Magnolia Ave., right at the bottom of the new 320 West Mag apartment building - right across from Auburn University’s campus. The official opening is Thursday, July 22. The food chain will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine-in services, drive-thru and carry out.

Chick-fil-A has selected Bob McFadden as the independent franchised owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Auburn. McFadden will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 125 full- and part-time team members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests.

Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Competitive eater makes stop at The Juicy Seafood in Columbus
Competitive eater makes stop at Columbus seafood restaurant
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
2 dead after Palmetto Ave. shooting in Columbus
‘I am wondering if I can break my lease’: Residents react to Saturday apartment fire
Valley police investigating fatal Saturday shooting
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62.
Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County

Latest News

Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
The left lane on I-40 in Pender County will be closed from mile marker 389 to 409.
Section of U.S. Hwy. 280 to be closed to collect data Tuesday
The homegoing celebration for a former Columbus city councilwoman who served for three decades.
Funeral services held for former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem, City Councilwoman Evelyn Turner Pugh
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days