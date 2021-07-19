Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed a second death connected to a Thursday morning police pursuit in Elmore County.

Donald C. Williamson, 32, of Wetumpka, was driving a 1989 Chevy Blazer that was being pursued by police when the vehicle left the roadway, then re-entered it before hitting a 2020 International MV607, according to ALEA.

Both Williamson and a passenger, whom ALEA identified earlier Monday as Katie S. Foshee, 39, of Montgomery, were taken to Baptist Medical Center South in serious condition. Both have since died from their injuries.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt, law enforcement said.

The crash occurred on Alabama 143 north, approximately two miles south of Millbrook.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the pursuit began in Wetumpka after officers spotted a person of interest in an ongoing case, of which details have yet to be released.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate this crash.

