Section of U.S. Hwy. 280 to be closed to collect data Tuesday

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - The westbound, right lane on U.S. Highway 280 will be closed Tuesday, July 20.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., the section of Lee County Road 253 to Lee County Road 391 will be closed and is expected to reopen by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The lane is being closed to collect data for a project designed to help researchers develop innovative road pavement materials and processes that will reduce the cost of maintaining safe and sustainable roads.

The National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University will collect the data on behalf of a partnership with other states and the Federal Highway Administration.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and are urged to use caution when traveling in the work zone.

