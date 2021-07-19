A Stormy Start to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday marks the first day of our stormier period for the first half of the work week. Increased rain and cloud coverage will keep our highs in the mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday, but while we will see some heat relief, we will not see anything in the way of humidity relief. Wednesday marks a day of transition out of our rainier pattern and back to a more typical summertime pattern. Highs are in the upper-80s on Wednesday and return to the lower-90s on Thursday. Highs stay in the 90s through the end of the forecast period as we see a mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid conditions, and pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon for some of us.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.