Suspect arrested in LaGrange for breaking into vehicles

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in LaGrange for breaking into vehicles.

On July 19, at approximately 5:00 a.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to the area of Wynnwood Drive in reference to an entering auto in progress.

Emergency services was still on the line with the witness that was giving a physical description of the suspect, later identified as Antaveis Sands, whom was looking into vehicles and pulling on door handles of vehicles.

Shortly after, officers arrived in the area, Antaveis Sands was found inside one of the victim’s vehicles going through the items inside.

Officers made contact with Sands walking away from this vehicle and shortly after making contact with Sands within walking distance of where Officers were, another vehicle was found to have been entered and gone through as well.

Antaveis Sands was taken into custody and charged with entering an auto.

