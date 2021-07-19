Temporary road closures expected on East Glenn Avenue in Auburn

Business Break
Advertisement

Temporary road closure expected on East Glenn Avenue in Auburn
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A few temporary full road closures are expected on East Glenn Avenue on Thursday, July 22, as Alabama Power pulls wires across the road to upgrade a conductor.

The closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and noon near the entrance to Kroger on Glenn Avenue. The road will be closed for a few minutes at a time.

Traffic control measures will be in place to manage the closures and traffic flow in the area. Motorists are advised to be careful in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

